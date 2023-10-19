Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Saraya Knight, Toni Storm, Road Warrior Hawk, Mike Graham

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the final push for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and FITE.TV and has the fallout from Saturday’s MLW Slaughterhouse. My reviews are available either shortly after the conclusion of the show or on Fridays, and my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Willow Nightingale vs. Leyla Hirsch. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 60 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 38 percent of the vote. I gave the season premiere a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Saraya Knight (Julia Hamer-Bevis) is 52. Knight is the mother of AEW performer Saraya (f/k/a Paige).

-Toni Storm (Toni Rossall) is 28 (and timeless).

-Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) died of a heart attack on October 19, 2003 at age 46.

-Mike Graham took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012. Mike’s father and son also took their own lives.