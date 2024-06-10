AEW Rampage rating: Mina Shirakawa vs. Serena Deeb

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 256,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up slightly compared to the 255,000 viewership count from the previous episode, which aired on a Friday afternoon.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous episode’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. Rampage returned to its Friday night time slot and did not face any NBA playoffs competition, yet still produced roughly the same numbers as the previous week’s afternoon show. One year earlier, the June 9, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 291,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating.