WWE Raw results (6/10): Powell’s live review of Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov, Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Otis in a non-title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,620)

Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center

Aired live June 10, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] The show opened with a shot of applauding fans and then inside the venue while Michael Cole checked in on commentary. Shots aired of Bron Breakker, Illja Dragunov, Damage CTRL, and Lyra Valkyria. Cole was joined by Pat McAfee on commentary…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. McIntyre asked who is ready for a new World Heavyweight Champion. He said he knows that the rest of Judgment Day is behind Damian Priest every single time. McIntyre said he doesn’t give a damn and then he was interrupted.

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest made his entrance and was accompanied by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Once in the ring, Priest said McIntyre has his shot at Clash at the Castle and he’s still making excuses. He recalled McIntyre stating that Priest made it personal. Priest questioned if he made it personal by beating McIntyre at his own game.

Priest said McIntyre made it personal by suggesting that he needs Judgment Day to be champion. There were loud “What?” chants, which Priest ignored. Priest said he was heading into McIntyre’s territory in front of his people and would still put him down. Priest said that as much as he loves his crew, he doesn’t need Judgment Day or anyone else to be champion. “I’m champ because I’m Damian Priest,” he said.

McIntyre said it’s the same speech and he doesn’t give a damn what Priest has to say. McIntyre said the only chance Priest has is the idiots he was accompanied by. Priest told him to stop. Priest suggested that McIntyre face Finn Balor on Raw with the stipulation being that Judgment Day would banned from ringside if McIntyre wins. Conversely, if Balor wins, Judgment Day gets “the honor and privilege” to be at ringside to watch Priest beat McIntyre in McIntyre’s hometown.

McIntyre suggested that Priest was digging his own grave. McIntyre said he would be the World Heavyweight Champion by this time next week. McIntyre called for his music play and left the ring. McIntyre stopped near the stage and looked back at Priest. “You screwed up,” McIntyre said…

Cole and McAfee set up footage of last week’s segments involving Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio…

Inside the Judgment Day clubhouse, Morgan laughed when Dom entered the room and said no repeatedly. Morgan said she knows that Dom is supposed to hate her right now, but he would really like to see him again. Dom said he didn’t want anything to do with her. Morgan said a gorgeous man like Dom shouldn’t be with a woman who makes him call her Mami, she should be with a woman who isn’t afraid to call him daddy. Morgan left her hotel key before exiting the area…

“Damage CTRL” Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai made their entrance heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The opening segment was fairly basic, yet it included the hook that McIntyre has a chance to have Judgment Day banned from ringside if he can beat Balor. Of course, the widespread speculation is that CM Punk will interfere, so it doesn’t eliminate that possibility. Morgan tempting Dom continues to be good fun and I’m curious to see where that goes tonight.

Cole set up footage of Damian Priest and Zelina Vega appearing at the National Puerto Rican Day parade in New York…

Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Braun Strowman, and Zelina Vega were shown talking backstage while Cole hyped that the men would face Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito later in the show…

Lyra Valkyria made her entrance while Iyo Sky was shown sitting crosslegged on the top rope. Footage was shown of Sky attacking Valkyria in the backstage area during last week’s Raw…

1. Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky (w/Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai). Cole noted that Valkyria beat three members of Damage CTRL to make it to the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Valkyria caught Sky in a submission hold and then transitioned into a pin for a two count. Valkyria kicked Sky, who went to ringside. Sky avoided a move through the ropes and then hit Valkyria with an Asai moonsault. [C]

Sky landed on her feet when Valkyria avoided her moonsault finisher. Valkyria used the same move she used to beat Sky in the tournament, but she only got a two count. A short time later, Valkyria hit her Night Wing finsiher and had the pin, but Kai broke up the pin while the referee was shielded. Valkyria ran the ropes and took out Kai and Sane with a kick through the ropes.

Valkyria went up top and was cut off by Sky, who hit a meteora in the corner. Sky went for another moonsault, but Valkyria put her knees up. Valkyria performed a tornado DDT and then hoisted up Sky for her finisher, but Sky pulled her hair and hooked her into a crucifix pin and got the three count…

Iyo Sky defeated Lyra Valkyria in 10:30.

After the match, Sane and Kai attacked Valkyria from behind while Sky watched from ringside. Once Sane and Kai went to ringside, Sky entered the ring and attacked Valkyria. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance ran out to help Valkyria, causing the Damage CTRL trio to head to ringside…

Powell’s POV: A nice match with Sky getting the win, while the broadcast team played up the idea that Valkyria would have won had it not been for Kai’s interference. Once can only assume that this will lead to a six-woman tag match soon.

Dominik Mysterio was shown seated in the Judgment Clubhouse while the image of Rhea Ripley on a wall poster was included in the shot. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito entered the room and asked if Dom was okay. Dom said he told Morgan to leave him alone, but she left her hotel room key. “That’s cool,” Carlito said… [C]

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were shown walking backstage…