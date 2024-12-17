WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is touting a total of 2.3 million viewers for Saturday Night’s Main Event between NBC and the Peacock streaming service. Variety.com lists SNME as drawing 1.59 million viewers on NBC, with an additional 700,000 viewers coming via Peacock. Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: As previously noted, SNME had a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demo on NBC. For what it’s worth, the last SNME special aired on NBC in prime time in 2008 and delivered 2.35 million viewers. The next SNME special will be held on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center.