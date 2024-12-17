Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Third Anniversary” results: Vetter’s review of Adam Priest vs. LaBron Kozone for the DPW National Title, Jake Something and Mike Bailey vs. Violence is Forever for the DPW Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Third Anniversary”

December 8, 2024 in Durham, N.C. at Durham Convention Center

Released December 15, 2024 via DPWondemand.com

The crowd was maybe 250. The lighting and sound are top-notch; it’s what sets DPW apart from most indies. Rich Bocchini, Caprice Coleman, and Veda Scott provided commentary. I’ve noted this before, but they have really perfected a three-person commentary booth without stepping on each other’s toes.

1. Jackson Drake vs. BK Westbook. Drake is among the 19 WWE ID prospects announced so far. Intense mat reversals to open. They switched to hard chops at 3:30, and BK clotheslined him to the floor, then dove through the ropes onto him. In the ring, Drake hit a powerslam for a nearfall. He applied an ankle lock at 7:30. BK escaped and went for a Boston Crab, but Drake re-applied the ankle lock. Drake hit a Mafia Kick that sent BK to the floor, then he dove through the ropes onto BK at 9:00. BK then hit his own dive through the ropes! In the ring, BK applied a Boston Crab, but Drake reached the ropes. BK hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press for the pin. Really good opener. Drake beat up BK some more after the bell.

BK Westbrook defeated Jackson Drake at 10:56.

2. Kevin Blackwood vs. Mad Dog Connolly. I haven’t seen Blackwood in a few weeks; I believe he was on a Japan tour. I’ve seen Connolly a few times; he’s your Bruiser Brody gimmick, carrying a chain and dressed in plain black trunks. He wrestled here a couple months ago. Connolly came out first, grabbed a security guard at ringside, threw him into the ring, and choked him! Blackwood ran in and they started brawling. They went to the floor and fought in front of the fans. Connolly powerbombed him onto the ring apron at 1:00. Coleman just noted Blackwood was indeed recently in Japan. In the ring, Connolly hit a gut-wrench suplex. He kicked Kevin in the face and tied him up on the mat. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Kevin hit a Helluva Kick at 5:00, then a doublestomp to the back for a nearfall. Kevin hit a second-rope missile dropkick, but he couldn’t hit a Gotch-style piledriver. Connolly bit the top of the head and hit some open-hand blows, then a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 7:30. Blackwood hit some open-hand strikes to the face, but Connolly nailed a decapitating clothesline. Blackwood got a folding press cover out of nowhere for the pin. Connolly was stunned that just happened and he stormed around ringside. That was pretty hard-hitting.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Mad Dog Connolly at 8:20.

* Backstage, Jackson Drake was upset at the loss. Labron Kozone approached him and told him he should apologize to BK Westbrook for his post-match assault.

* Hyan came to the ring, holding the broken trophy that belonged to Dani Luna. Because of bad weather, Luna could not make it to the show. Veda noted that Hyan also just returned from Japan. “Happy anniversary, everybody,” Hyan said and she was booed. She was dubious of Luna’s “travel issues” keeping her from making it. “What I really think is she’s afraid to face me,” Hyan said. “Where is she today? I don’t see her.” The crowd chanted profanities at her. Out of the back came Emi Sakura! That’s a nice surprise.

3. Hyan vs. Emi Sakura. Hyan rolled to the floor instead of locking up. In the ring, Hyan playfully slapped Emi’s head, and they traded forearm strikes. Emi tied her up on the mat while singing, and the crowd echoing her tunes. Hyan snapped the left arm backward at 2:30, and she worked over the left arm. Emi caught Hyan’s leg and bit it! She ran around ringside, high-fiving fans, and they chanted, “That’s our queen!” In the ring, Emi hit a crossbody block in the corner, then a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 6:30. Hyan hit a basement dropkick to the face. They hit stereo clotheslines.

Hyan hit a Divorce Court armbreaker and a running knee in the corner for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups for nearfalls. Hyan hit a Mafia Kick at 8:30. Emi hit a swinging faceplant, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall, but Danni Bee pulled the ref from the ring. Hyan grabbed the broken trophy and struck Emi across the back with it! She then hit a spear for the tainted pin. Good action. Emi chased Hyan to the back!

Hyan defeated Emi Sakura at 9:29.

* Backstage, Kevin Blackwood said Connolly is insane. He talked about just returning from Japan and that “it couldn’t have gone better.” Now that he’s back, he wants to go for gold, and he wants a rematch with Kenta, who he lost to a few months ago.

4. Luke Jacobs vs. 1 Called Manders. UK star Jacobs has been crisscrossing the U.S. in recent weeks. Boccini noted they had fought each other in Germany’s wXw. Manders knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00 and some loud chops. Jacobs hit his own shoulder tackle and he playfully kicked at Manders. More shoulder tackles; Caprice said they could have broken a collar bone. They switched to forearm strikes. Jacobs hit a senton at 4:00 and a running kick in the corner, then some stiff kicks to the spine. Jacobs spit on him and chopped his chest as Manders was seated on the mat. Manders got up and hit his own chops.

Manders dropped him stomach-first on the top rope at 7:30, then a stiff clothesline in the corner, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Jacobs hit a German Suplex, then an Exploder Suplex into the corner, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Manders flipped him up and Jacobs landed stomach-first on the mat. Manders nailed a decapitating clothesline and a Doctor Bomb for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Jacobs hit some forearm strikes. He went for a Hidden Blade, but Manders ducked it. Jacobs hit a hard clothesline but Manders popped to his feet. Jacobs hit another clothesline. One additional clothesline scored him the pin. Every bit as hard-hitting as expected.

Luke Jacobs defeated 1 Called Manders at 12:11.

* Backstage, Hyan boasted that she might be the longest-ever No. 1 contender in pro wrestling history. She called Dani Luna a “pussy” for not showing up.

5. Andrew Everett vs. Trevor Lee. These two have been regular opponents but this is their first match against each other since 2018. They hugged before the bell and we got a “both these guys!” chant. Trevor immediately tied up the left arm. Everett hit a huracanrana at 4:00 that sent Lee to the floor. Everett hit a dropkick to the chin. Lee hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron to Andrew’s chest, and Lee took control in the ring, as he hip-tossed Everett across the ring. He applied a chin lock and kept Everett grounded. Lee nailed a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 9:00, then a swinging uranage for a nearfall.

Everett hit a missile dropkick at 11:00 and they were both down. Everett hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Lee for a nearfall. Lee dropped him snake-eyes and hit a hard clothesline, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 13:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Everett tripped Lee on the apron. In the ring, Everett went for a springboard forearm, but Lee caught him with a leaping forearm, and they were both down at 15:00. Everett hit an enzuigiri and a Poison Rana, then a regular huracanrana for a nearfall. Everett hit a superkick to the jaw. Lee hit a release German Suplex off the middle rope, then the Cave-in doublestomp to the chest for the pin. Really good action; their history together really came through.

Trevor Lee defeated Andrew Everett at 16:41.

* Lee attacked Everett with a clothesline to the back of the head and the crowd was aghast! He barked at Everett and swore at him. BK Westbrook jumped in the ring and confronted Lee! Lee told BK he’ll “beat his ass” too.

* A nice video package for the next match, set to Motley Crue’s “Kickstart My Heart.” It’s on my running mix and if you run, should be on yours!

6. Jake Something and Mike Bailey vs. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini for the DPW Tag Team Titles. I’m not sure which commentators were singing to Cranberries’ “Zombie” but I’m amused by it. Jake and Bailey wore their matching orange prison jumpsuits. They shook hands before trading blows; I started my stopwatch at first contact. Jake hit his running body blocks. No bell yet. Bailey hit a running kick on the floor on Ku as Kevin was against the guardrails. Jake hit a rolling cannonball on Dominic as he was seated in a chair. Bailey did the same thing to Ku. They got in the ring and we got a bell at 1:45!

Bailey hit some kicks on Ku and he peeled off the orange jumpsuit. Garrini hit a dive to the floor on Jake at 3:00. ViF began working over Bailey in their corner, hitting chops. Ku hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and a double kneedrop to the back. Bailey finally hit an enzuigiri at 8:00 but couldn’t tag out. He traded forearm strikes with Ku. Jake tagged in and clotheslined Ku, then hit his running body block. Garrini hit a hard clothesline. Ku and Bailey tagged back in at 11:00 and they traded forearm strikes, then spin kicks to the ribs. Bailey hit a running Shooting Star Press on Ku, but Garrini ran in, picked up Mike, and hit a German Suplex. Bailey hit a moonsault kneedrop on Ku.

ViF hit some stereo chops on Jake. Bailey hit his Triangle Moonsault to the floor at 14:00. In the ring, Jake and Bailey hit powerbombs for nearfalls. Bailey hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press on Ku for a nearfall. Jake accidentally hit the ropes, causing Bailey to fall and be crotched. Garrini hit a Muscle Buster on Bailey, and Ku hit a top-rope doublestomp for a believable nearfall at 16:00. Ku hit a running knee to Bailey’s chest for a nearfall. Jake hit his top-rope powerbomb on Ku as he faced away from the ring. Bailey hit a top-rope Meteora, but Garrini made the save at 19:00.

Jake dove over the top rope onto both opponents. In the ring, Bailey hit some Yes Kicks on Ku, and Kevin invited him to hit more, even putting his arms behind his own back. Bailey of course knocked him backward with a kick and got a nearfall at 20:30. Bailey went for a standing moonsault, but Ku caught him with a body-scissors lock. Ku switched to an ankle lock. Meanwhile Garrini had a sleeper on Jake, but Jake crawled over to Ku and chokeslammed Ku.

Ku and Bailey traded rollups, and Bailey hit a standing moonsault kneedrop at 22:30. Ku hit a head-capture brainbuster and a running knee for a nearfall. This was insanely good. Garrini hit a piledriver on Jake on the ring apron! Bailey hit a superkick on Ku, then the Tornado Kick in the corner, but he missed the Ultima Weapon! Garrini immediately nailed a Package Piledriver on Bailey! ViF then hit Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) and scored the pin! New champions! ViF is the first two-time DPW tag team champions. What a war!

Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku defeated Mike Bailey and Jake Something to win the DPW Tag Team Titles at 24:07.

* Bailey got on the mic and said they had a great year-long run as champs, but they are done as a tag team. Bailey announced he is leaving! He said he’s going back to Canada and figuring out the next step in his career, and this was his last booking! He declared that ViF is the best tag team on earth. He vowed to come back, and the crowd chanted, “Thank you, Speedball!” Music hit and out came “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry. Henry’s arm is still in the big brace. JD was pleased that Canada is taking Bailey back. The WHM and ViF stood toe-to-toe. JD said they are still the top team in the tag division. Henry removed the brace and ripped off his shirt, indicating he’s healthy again. Drake said they’ll see them in 2025!

* Backstage, Trevor Lee laughed maniacally. When an interviewer said Everett is respected out here, Lee replied, “not anymore.” We then saw Connolly stomping around backstage. We flipped to another scene, where Everett was bothered about his loss, and BK was trying to cheer him up.

7. Adam Priest vs. LaBron Kozone for the DPW National Title. Both have competed on AEW/ROH TV, and the crowd was 100% behind Kozone. Priest slapped him in the face to open and that got a “you f—ed up!” chant, as Kozone glared at him. Kozone is really looking like long-haired Booker T now; he’s put on some good muscle mass, and he hip-tossed Priest across the ring, then a backbreaker over his knee, then another. Priest hit a DDT on the ring apron at 3:30, and they both fell to the floor. They fought over the guardrail and into the crowd. They got back into the ring and Priest chop-blocked the leg and took charge. Pries had a gash on his forehead and was bleeding heavily.

Priest applied a Figure Four at 7:30. He and the ref jawed. Kozone hit a European Uppercut and they were both down. Kozone hit a senton. The cameras focused on a deep cut on the top of Priest’s head; it’s not a blade job on the forehead. Kozone hit a swinging bodyslam at 9:30. Priest hit a piledriver for a nearfall. Kozone repeatedly slammed Priest’s head on the top turnbuckle. This is a lot of blood loss. “Kozone is covered in blood and it’s not his,” Veda said. They fought on the top rope; I thought Priest was going to hit a superplex, but Kozone hit a spinebuster to the mat at 12:30, and they were both down. Kozone kipped up and hit an enzuigiri.

Kozone accidentally clotheslined the ref, who fell to the floor. Priest immediately hit a low blow. Priest got a chair and slammed it against the back of the knee at 15:00! A LOUD “asshole!” chant at Priest. Kozone hit the Ball Game clothesline. A new ref ran in and made a two-count. Priest again hit the knee and applied a half-crab at 17:00, but Kozone reached the ropes. Priest switched to an STF; it appears the blood loss has stopped. However, Kozone hit a standing powerbomb. It appeared he was going for a Razor’s Edge, but Priest grabbed the ropes to escape. However, Kozone hit two more clotheslines and scored the pin! New champion!

LaBron Kozone defeated Adam Priest to win the DPW National Title at 18:38.

* Kozone hoisted the belt above his head as fans chanted, “You deserve it!” He leaned into the camera and said “DPW is officially Kozone country!” In one final segment, Kozone celebrated with fans backstage. Jackson Drake walked up and hugged him. However, Luke Jacobs walked up and said he’s a double world champion, and he has his sights now set on the National Title.

Final Thoughts: DPW is simply a step above other indies. It’s not just the quality of the action, which is evident. It’s the lighting, the sound, the overall production. It’s a three-person booth with great knowledge who all add so much to the product. Jake/Bailey vs. ViF was something special. Was that really Bailey’s last indy date? At least for now? Quite possibly. I don’t know if that’s because of an expected signing with AEW or if he has to renew his work visa? I don’t know, but it really did feel like a “goodbye to the indies” moment, and if that’s the case, the indies are definitely worse off for it. An excellent Kozone-Priest match takes second and Lee-Everett was third, but everything here was really good.

This show aired on its website for paid subscribers, but Deadlock Pro has put out a lot of content for free on their YouTube page, and I recommend checking it out.