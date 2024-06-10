WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa vs. Kevin Owens and The Street Profits

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.207 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the 2.310 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.65 rating. One year earlier, the June 9, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.278 million viewers and a 0.60 rating for Jey Uso’s decision segment and four MITB qualifiers