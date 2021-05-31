5/31 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston for a WWE Championship shot at Hell in a Cell, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Jaxson Ryker and Elias for the Raw Tag Titles, Reginald vs. Shayna Baszler, Randy Orton vs. Xavier Woods

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,462)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Aired May 31, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a Memorial Day tribute video… Pyro shot off on the stage and then the broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in. Graves introduced Smith while running through some of his previous gigs. Smith said the night would be all about unanswered questions and then hyped the Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston match. They also hyped the other previously advertised matches…

The Miz and John Morrison sat on chairs inside the ring for the Miz TV segment. Miz welcomed himself back and then said he suffered an injury during the lumberjack match against Damian Priest. Miz asked what smelled. Morrison pointed to the garlic that he was wearing on his neck. He said he wasn’t taking any chances after what happened to them (zombies). He also introduced a “Drip Stick” that shot water.

Miz introduced Charlotte Flair as his first guest. Once in the ring, Flair complained about the garlic smell. Flair boasted about being a 14-time champion. She said Rhea Ripley had a fairytale win over Asuka, but real life is not a fairytale and she intends to send her to hell at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley made her entrance. Once in the ring, Ripley told Flair that she can go to hell. Miz talked Ripley into taking a seat. Morrison asked about her favorite garlic bread recipes. When Miz asked why, Morrison said he was trying to make sure that Ripley wasn’t a vampire. Ripley said she would beat Flair at the pay-per-view. Flair said Ripley couldn’t even beat Nikki Cross last week. Footage aired of Ripley failing to beat Cross in the two-minute challenge match.

Nikki Cross made her entrance and joined the others inside the ring. Cross said she beat the Raw Women’s Champion last week. Cross said it was only fair that he challenge the winner of Ripley vs. Flair. Flair said that if life was fair, she would be the champion. Ripley said that Cross wouldn’t be standing there if they had a four-minute match, but then she said that Cross earned her respect.

Cross said she could be Flair in two minutes and wondered if she did would she then be in line to challenge the winner. Flair boasted that she could beat Cross in one minute. Cross slapped Flair across the face. Flair called Cross “a little troll” and told her that she was on… [C]

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that the creative forces are serious about turning Cross into a fun underdog character. It’s hard to tell whether she’s just quick fodder for Ripley and Flair or if they intend to do more with her. Is it July yet? It’s really tough to go from watching the hot live crowd on the AEW pay-per-view to watching WWE in the ThunderDome.

The broadcast team hyped WWE returning to the road while graphics hyped upcoming dates…

1. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross in a two-minute challenge. Smith said Adam Pearce made the match official during the break. Rhea Ripley sat in a chair at ringside. Cross ducked out of the ring to kill time. Flair finally got her hands on Cross with roughly 30 seconds remaining. Cross hit a tornado DDT on Cross. Flair stuffed a dropkick attempt and went for a figure four, but the time limit expired.

Nikki Cross survived a two-minute challenge against Charlotte Flair.

Cross celebrated while Ripley smiled and applauded. Flair blamed Ripley for her loss….

Powell’s POV: I’m all for WWE doing more with Cross, but I don’t see how Ripley and Flair losing two-minute challenge matches is going to create much excitement for their title match.

Backstage, Riddle spoke with Damian Priest and asked him how to pronounce several things in Spanish. Riddle closed by asking how to say “Hey, Randy.” Priest repeated the line and then pointed to Orton, who was standing behind Riddle. Priest left while Orton brought up Riddle using his RKO finisher. Riddle said he just did it out of nowhere. Orton invited Riddle to watch his match with ringside and said he might learn something. Riddle got fired up and then Orton shushed him…

Xavier Woods made his entrance for his match against Orton. Kofi Kingston walked onto the stage with Woods, then ducked backstage while Woods headed to the ring… [C] A SummerSlam ad aired… Orton and Riddle made their entrance together to Orton’s theme…

2. Randy Orton (w/Riddle) vs. Xavier Woods. Woods avoided an early RKO attempt. Orton followed Woods to ringside and slammed his head into the broadcast table several times before giving him a side suplex onto the table. [C]

Orton spoke with Riddle while setting up for a Draping DDT. Woods avoided the move and put Orton in an armbar, which led to Orton grabbing the ropes to break the hold. Orton came back and hit the Draping DDT. Orton struck the Viper’s Pose, but he sold elbow pain. Woods countered the RKO by catching Orton in a backslide for a two count. Orton came back by hitting Riddle’s Bro Derek finisher and then scored the pin.

Randy Orton defeated Xavier Woods in 9:00.

After the match, Riddle was ecstatic over Orton using his finisher and drove his scooter inside the ring…

Powell’s POV: The latest odd couple tag team has grown on me. It will be interesting to see if they challenge Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles at SummerSlam or if the company will rush into the match sooner. So far so good when it comes to Jimmy Smith. Adnan Virk set the bar pretty low, but Smith is coming off as being more up to speed on the storylines and characters than his predecessor was.

Smith set up a video package that recapped the drama with Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Reginald… Baszler made her entrance for her match against Reginald… [C] Asuka was featured in the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month video…

MVP led a group of women into Bobby Lashley’s VIP suite. Lashley showed up with the WWE Championship and hung out with the women…

Backstage, Reginald told Nia Jax that he could handle himself and wouldn’t need her protection. Reginald told her to watch the match backstage so that she could see for herself. Reginald made his entrance…

3. Shayna Baszler vs. Reginald. Reginald tried to talk Baszler down by pointing to his Jax and Baszler t-shirt, then used acrobatics to avoid her early strike attempts. Reginald bodyslammed Baszler at one point. Baszler came back by wrenching the knee of Reginald and then targeted it with strikes and holds.

A short time later, Reginald performed a spinning cross body block on Baszler. Reginald went up top slowly to sell his injury, then performed a moonsault, but Baszler rolled out of the way and he landed on his feet. Reginald sold the injury again. Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch. The ring post pyro shot off and she released the hold. Reginald rolled up Baszler and pinned her.

Reginald beat Shayna Baszler in 4:15.

Reginald headed backstage where a giddy Jax celebrated his victory…

Powell’s POV: Baszler is just another example of why NXT fans have been frustrated by the way that so many of their favorites are booked on Raw. The former badass champion of NXT just lost to Reginald in a finish caused by a possessed doll. Sure, some fans will defend it, but others will just turn the channel.

[Hour Two] Kevin Patrick interviewed Drew McIntyre and asked if he thought he was ready for his match with Kofi Kingston (really?). McIntyre said Kingston is a great guy who would do anything for his family and friends. McIntyre spoke about how he was once like Kingston and then he had to change and make sacrifices. McIntyre looked into the camera and told Kingston that he likes and respects him, but he would do everything that Kingston isn’t willing to do during their match…

Mace and T-Bar made their entrance for a match against Lucha House Party… A Smackdown ad hyped Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Smackdown Tag Titles… [C] An ad for NXT hyped Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a Triple Threat for an NXT Championship match…

A Mace and T-Bar pre-taped promo aired. They spoke about how bottom feeders take orders and the extinction of their opponents…

4. “Lucha House Party” Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Mace and T-Bar. The LHP entrance was televised. Metalik was isolated early. Dorado tried to help and went for a suicide dive on Mace, who caught him and slammed him onto the floor. Back inside the ring, Mace and T-Bar performed a double chokeslam on Dorado and then Mace pinned him…

Mace and T-Bar defeated Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in 2:45.

Backstage, Alexa Bliss sat on her swing set with her doll Lily. Bliss told Lily that she saw and it was so exciting. She invited Reginald to join her on Alexa’s Playground…

Sheamus made his entrance in what Smith said would be “a very unique challenge”… [C]

Sheamus stood in the ring and spoke about Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo getting participation trophies because it’s as close as they would get to his gold. He had footage play from last week of the duo roughing him up. Sheamus said they didn’t look like championship material.

Sheamus claimed he was giving open challenges in hopes of finding someone worthy enough to challenge for his title. He said he wouldn’t face them both at the same time, but he would face them in back to back matches. Sheamus asked which one of them would be brave enough to face him first. Ricochet made his entrance…

5. U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet in a non-title match. Sheamus performed an early fallaway slam on the floor that sent Ricochet crashing into the barricade next to the broadcast team. Back inside the ring, Sheamus performed a top rope clothesline and was setting up for a move when Humberto Carrillo made his entrance. Ricochet rolled up and pinned a distracted Sheamus… [C]

Ricochet beat U.S. Champion Sheamus in 1:15 in a non-title match.

6. U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo in a non-title match. The match was joined in progress. Ricochet watched the match from ringside. Sheamus dominated the match. Carrillo blasted him with a forearm to the face that caused Sheamus’s nose to bleed.

A short time later, Sheamus caught Carrillo going for a top rope cross body block and slammed him to the mat. Sheamus set up for his finisher, but then he turned and caught Ricochet climbing under the bottom rope. Carrillo took advantage of the distraction and caught Sheamus with a springboard kick and then rolled him up for the win…

Humberto Carrillo beat U.S. Champion Sheamus in a non-title match in 4:55 of television time.

Powell’s POV: A pair of finishes that made Sheamus look silly and failed to make either one of his opponents look like credible challengers. Sheamus appeared to suffer a broken nose from the Carrillo forearm.

An Eva-lution video aired with her training in the ring and talking about how you have to fight your way into WWE and you have to fight for what you want in life. She said she’s back to finish what she started and wants to be a voice for herself and the superstars of WWE…

Lana and Naomi made their entrance for a tag team match… An ad aired for Sunday’s A&E biography on Bret Hart… [C] An NXT ad aired… The broadcast team hyped McIntyre vs. Kingston and then set up a video package that recapped their match from last week…