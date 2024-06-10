AEW Forbidden Door lineup: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, June 30 in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match

-Ladder match for the vacant TNT Title (Entrants: Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, more TBA)

-Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

Powell’s POV: The IWGP World Championship match and Sabre vs. Cassidy were added to the lineup since our last update. Moxley vs. Naito is a strong championship match addition. There’s no word yet as to how many wrestlers will enter the ladder match that will crown the new champion. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms. I will be covering the show live and a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).