WWE Speed – Erik vs. El Grande Americano

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Erik vs. El Grande Americano in the first round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: El Grande Americano won the match and will face Alex Shelley next Wednesday to earn the right to challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.