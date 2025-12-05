NXT Deadline, WWE Smackdown, ROH Final Battle, TNA Final Resolution, and AEW Collision, Larry Zbyszko, Dynamite Kid

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT Deadline premium live event will be held on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at Tech Port Center. The show includes Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship, and the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Join John Moore for my live review of Deadline as the show streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. John and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Austin, Texas, at Moody Center. The show is headlined by Gunther vs. LA Knight in the finals of The Last Time Is Now tournament to earn the right to face John Cena in his final match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor Final Battle event will be held tonight in Columbus, Ohio, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The show streams on HonorClub tonight at 6CT/7ET and will be headlined by Bandido vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Hechicero vs. Blake Christian vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Championship.

-TNA Final Resolution will be held tonight in El Paso, Texas, at El Paso County Coliseum. The show is headlined by Frankie Kazarian vs. JDC for the TNA World Championship. There is a 30-minute pre-show, and the main card will stream live at 7CT/8ET on the TNA+ streaming service.

-TNA will be taping Impact on Saturday and Sunday in El Paso, Texas, at El Paso County Coliseum. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Columbus, Ohio, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Larry Zbyszko (Lawrence Whistler) is celebrating 74 glorious years.

-The late “Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington was born on December 5, 1958. He died on his 60th birthday on December 5, 2018.