ROH on HonorClub results (12/4): Yuka Sakazaki vs. Billie Starkz in an ROH Women’s Pure Title tournament semifinal match, ROH Women’s TV Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Lovely Miss Larkan in a non-title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 144)

Taped November 26, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle

Streamed December 4, 2025, on HonorClub

1. Komander beat The Beast Mortos by DQ

2. “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali (w/Mark Sterling) defeated Philly Collins, Marino Tenaglia, and Zoey Lynn

3. Sidney Akeem over Rosario Grillo

4. Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd defeated Ashton Adonis, Jake Omen, and Josh Crane

5. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta defeat Damien Reel and Damon Reel

6. ROH Women’s TV Champion Mercedes Mone over Lovely Miss Larkan in a non-title match

7. Billie Starkz defeated Yuka Sakazaki to advance to the finals of the ROH Women’s Pure Title tournament

Powell’s POV: Sam Robinson’s weekly ROH on HonorClub reviews, along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), will return next week.