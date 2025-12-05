TNA Final Resolution lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ special

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s TNA Final Resolution event that will stream live tonight on TNA+ from El Paso, Texas, at El Paso County Coliseum.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. JDC for the TNA World Championship

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “High Ryze” Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Leon Slater vs. AJ Francis for the X Division Title

-Steve Maclin vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the TNA International Championship

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Mance Warner vs. Matt Cardona in a Street Fight

-Mike Santana vs. Charlie Dempsey

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, and Dezmond Xavier vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler

-(Pre-Show) Eric Young vs. Cedric Alexander

Powell’s POV: The pre-show starts at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card starts at 7CT/8ET and will stream live on TNA+.