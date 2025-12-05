TNA Final Resolution lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s TNA Final Resolution event that will stream live tonight on TNA+ from El Paso, Texas, at El Paso County Coliseum.
-Frankie Kazarian vs. JDC for the TNA World Championship
-Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Championship
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “High Ryze” Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe for the TNA Tag Team Titles
-Leon Slater vs. AJ Francis for the X Division Title
-Steve Maclin vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the TNA International Championship
-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles
-Mance Warner vs. Matt Cardona in a Street Fight
-Mike Santana vs. Charlie Dempsey
-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, and Dezmond Xavier vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler
-(Pre-Show) Eric Young vs. Cedric Alexander
Powell’s POV: The pre-show starts at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card starts at 7CT/8ET and will stream live on TNA+.
