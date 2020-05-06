AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Colt Cabana milestone, Dakota Kai, Brian Knobbs

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features a tag team Street Fight main event. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT was taped last Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University and includes NXT and NXT Women’s Championship matches. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest shows focus on WWE Backlash 2000 and the David Schultz edition of Dark Side of the Ring.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast guests are The Revolt, who worked as The Revival in WWE. The previous show had Jim Ross discussing his Under The Black Hat autobiography. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlights WWE Backlash 2005. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-Colt Cabana’s latest podcasts focus on independent wrestlers discussing how they have been affected by the pandemic. The latest guest is Matt Cross. Check out the show at Soundcloud.com/coltcabana.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Colt Cabana (a/k/a Scott Colton) is 40.

-Brian Knobbs (Brian Yandrisovitz) of The Nasty Boys is 56.

-Dakota Kai (Cheree Crowley) is 32.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

