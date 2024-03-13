What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the show closed by Trick Williams

March 13, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 588,000 viewers for USA Network, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 654,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.16 rating for the Roadblock themed edition. The last two non-themed shows have fallen below the 600,000 viewership count. One year earlier, the March 14, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 590,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.

