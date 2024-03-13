Tony Khan on his creative approach, allowing talent to perform risky moves

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW’s Tony Khan spoke with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com. The following are the highlights of the interview that can be read in full at TVInsider.com.

Khan on the AEW creative approach: “The company has grown a lot. Our television has expanded first and foremost….We have a lot of content here now every week with Dynamite with Rampage, and Collison on Friday and Saturday. We’ve expanded the roster and signed more talent, which meant showcasing our biggest names on television. I think going into AEW Revolution, it was the most organized and best build to a show we’ve ever had to a pay-per-view. In the weeks of television leading into the event, there were clearly defined major matches and rivalries.

We have so many talented people in AEW. Week and week out they are delivering great matches. I think at Revolution we were able to present the rivalries leading into the show on our TV show and build them up and highlight them better than ever before. I thought we presented the stories well. The roster is very strong. Coming out of it, I think things made really good sense. They all knew exactly what they were doing.”

On allowing wrestlers to perform risky moves: “It has to be something safe. Whenever a wrestler comes in and wants to try something, especially dangerous, I just want to know that there is a safe way to do it. Darby Allin, every time, he has ever had an idea for a wild high spot or a crazy move, he has had a rationale and plan. Darby doesn’t take these things lightly. Nobody would have attempted the amount of crazy, wild, death-defying stunts Darby has done in his tenure and made it this far unless they are a methodical, organized planner. In Darby’s case, he is fanatical about finding a way to pull off the impossible and do these incredible, seemingly death-defying stunts. He always finds a safe way to pull them off. He always has a rationale for why he is able to do it. That’s what impresses me, the way Darby plans his matches and his biggest moves.”

Powell’s POV: Khan declined to answer when he was asked about the status of Kevin Kelly, who is reportedly no longer with the company. It’s good to hear Khan speak about allowing talent to perform dangerous moves, but I really wish that someone would ask him and other promoters who still allow unprotected chair shots to the head. Khan also spoke about AEW’s television negotiations, whether fans should expect surprises on tonight’s Big Business edition of Dynamite, recruiting talent, and the new presentation of Dynamite that debuted last week.