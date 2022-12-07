What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the NXT Deadline go-home show

December 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 534,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 644,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The cable news networks performed well due to the Georgia runoff, which likely affected the NXT viewership. NXT finished 36th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.13 rating. The December 7, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 590,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating for the NXT WarGames fallout show.

