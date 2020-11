WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Jushin Liger, Christian, Naomi, Jerry Lawler, Dutch Mantell, JBL, Rosemary, Dana Brooke, Erick Rowan, Summer Rae, Minoru Tanaka, Rob Conway, Joel Maximo, Brent Albright

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show features Keith Lee vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Championship. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jushin Thunder Liger (Keiichi Yamada) is 56.

-Christian (Jay Reso) is 47.

-Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is 33.

-The late Tom Zenk was born on November 30, 1958. He died on December 9, 2017 from arterial sclerosis and cardiomegaly.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) was born on November 30, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 52 on December 6, 2014.

-Jerry Lawler turned 71 on Sunday.

-Dutch Mantell (Wayne Keown) turned 71 on Sunday.

-JBL (John Layfield) turned 54 on Sunday.

-Minoru Tanaka turned 48 on Sunday.

-Rosemary (Holly Letkeman) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Dana Brooke (Ashley Sebera) turned 32 on Sunday.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) was born on November 29, 1968. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 47 on March 3, 2016.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012. The Freebirds great also had a long battle with throat cancer.

-Rob Conway turned 46 on Saturday.

-Brent Albright turned 42 on Saturday.

-Joel Maximo (Julio Ramirez) turned 41 on Saturday.

-Former WWE wrestler Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) turned 39 on Saturday. Rowan now works as Erick Redbeard.

-Former WWE wrestler Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) turned 37 on Saturday.