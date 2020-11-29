Shane Taylor on staying with ROH, the validation that came from winning the ROH TV Title

CategoriesInterview Highlights ROH News

Staying with ROH, and not going to WWE or AEW: There’s something so cool about what The Briscoes have been able to do and that’s put a company on their back for the span of two decades, and if things work out that way, then great. If not, then, there’s a lot of places that I could see myself going and I would be a good fit for. Obviously, we were talking about the style of New Japan and I think I’d be, no point intended but tailor-made for that, for that environment and that style. It would be really great to be able to share a locker room with Ray Rowe [Erik] and Keith [Lee] again. Two of my best friends in the world so that would be a great thing and be able to travel the roads with them again, and to experience something new at AEW would be great as well, and sort of test my metal against the competition that they have there so, I’m happy where I am. I wanna continue to do the work that I’m doing, and do this and be here for the rest of my career but if that’s just not in the plans, that’s not on the cards, any place really, you know, will present a new challenge and… and a new set of challenges for me.

People telling him he wasn’t going to make it: It was, at that time, a culmination of a decade-plus. It really felt good [to become Television Champion] especially after so many people that were here before me told me that if I wanted to be successful, if I wanted to be a champion and if I wanted to be one of the top guys, that it wasn’t gonna be at Ring of Honor. I would have to go elsewhere but, I am of the mindset that nothing changes if you don’t attack it, right? Nothing changes if you’re not working at the problem.

Other topics include Erik/Ray Rowe training him, Keith Lee, his entire ROH career, The Briscoe Brothers, and more.

