NXT Takeover: WarGames – The lineup for Sunday’s show featuring a pair of WarGames matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: WarGames event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida the Capital Wrestling Center (a/k/a WWE Performance Center).

-Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch in a WarGames match.

-Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, and two wrestlers TBA vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez in a WarGames match.

-Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis in a Strap Match.

Powell’s POV: Moon officially joined Blackheart’s team. I assume that Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai will fill out the team, though I also assumed that Toni Storm would be on the babyface team before she turned heel last week. McAfee’s team won the WarGames man advantage last week when Pete Dunne beat Kyle O’Reilly in a ladder match. Join us for live coverage of NXT Takeover: WarGames on Sunday with the main card starting at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review afterward.