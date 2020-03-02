3/2 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s review of Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles, Beth Phoenix provides an Edge update, Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane, Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw on the USA Network

Aired live on March 2, 2020 from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

[Hour One] The Raw opening video kicked off the show… Pyro shot off on the stage and then the broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, and Byron Saxton checked in and hyped previously advertised matches and segments. They noted that the Raw Tag Title match would be the first match of the night…

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made their entrance. Heyman introduced Lesnar and then said, “I’m sorry, I can’t do it.” He said it was their job to come out and hype the fans on WrestleMania. Heyman said it’s the most stacked WrestleMania lineup in decades, but the main event is a sham. Fans booed.

Heyman said the fans could sit there like Pavlovian dogs, but they know, Lesnar knows, and he knows that “they” want to sell you on Drew McIntyre. “And ladies and gentlemen, Drew McIntyre is a hyped up fraud,” Heyman said. He recalled how Lesnar “massacred” 15 wrestlers in the Rumble.

Heyman said Ricochet low-blowed Lesnar with a shot from behind and that’s why McIntyre was able to deliver the Claymore Kick that eliminated Lesnar from the match. Heyman asked how McIntyre eliminating Lesnar from the Rumble tells viewers that McIntyre can pin or submit Lesnar. “He can’t,” Heyman said before adding that McIntyre took advantage of a momentary situation. Heyman said McIntyre is nothing more than a “stupid big bitch that’s going to get squashed.”

Drew McIntyre’s music played and he made his entrance in his ring gear. Heyman left the ring. McIntyre glared at a smirking Lesnar once he entered the ring and went face to face with him. Lesnar smiled and wagged his finger at McIntyre and his title belt. Lesnar teased leaving, then charged McIntyre, who put him down with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre left the ring while Lesnar remained down. McIntyre went to the stage and smiled while Heyman checked on Lesnar.

Heyman acted shocked while Lesnar struggled to get to his feet. Fans chanted “you deserve it” at Lesnar. Lesnar seethed as he grabbed his title belt and rolled under the ropes. Lesnar sat on the ring apron for a bit, then leaned Heyman as he got to his feet. The fans sang the “goodbye song” at Lesnar, who eventually made his way to the stage.

McIntyre ran out again and put Lesnar down with another Claymore Kick. McIntyre picked up the WWE Championship belt and raised it over his head. Fans cheered. McIntyre tossed the belt back at Lesnar. Fans chanted one more time. McIntyre obliged once Lesnar got back on his feet by putting him right back down with a third Claymore Kick. A “holy shit” chant broke out followed by a brief “Drew” chant. Lesnar was still down and clutching his title belt going into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A strong opening segment. The key was the way they stuck with Lesnar after he took first Claymore Kick. We’ve seen wrestlers hit their finishers on Lesnar during the buildup to a match, but I don’t recall seeing him sell one while the cameras focussed on him for that length of time. The followup on the stage was strong and while I wouldn’t change anything, I was sold on this even before McIntyre returned to deliver two more Claymore Kicks.

The Street Profits made their entrance for the Raw Tag Title match. A number of fans held up the red cups that the Profits are known for, and the Profits walked through the crowd as part of their entrance. The broadcast team said the Profits had to win or they would not get future tag title shots. They played up the question of what their purpose would be if they couldn’t challenge for the tag titles.

The Profits delivered an in-ring promo. Ford played to the Brooklyn crowd and spoke about how long he and Dawkins have been working. He said the fight is over if “the Monday Night Pariah and Murph the Smurf” (ugh) win. They want the smoke. Seth Rollins and Murphy made their entrance along with AOP, who remained on the stage while Rollins and Murphy headed to the ring.

Ring announcer Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match and said it was the Profits’ final opportunity at the Raw Tag Titles. AOP were still on the stage. Rollins and Murphy attacked the Profits, who quickly cleared them from the ring. Ford performed a flip dive onto Rollins and Murphy, who caught him and ran him into the barricade heading into a picture in picture break. [C]

1. Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Raw Tag Titles. The match started during the break with Dawkins fighting solo while Ford was still down at ringside. Rollins and Murphy used their numbers advantage and were on the offensive throughout the break.

Dawkins was dumped to ringside and ended up performing moves on both opponents at ringside. Ford returned to his corner. Dawkins tagged in Ford, who performed a flip dive onto Rollins and Murphy at ringside. In the ring, Ford performed a high cross body block from the top rope onto both opponents. Ford sent Murphy to ringside and then performed a DDT and a standing moonsault on Rollins for a two count.



