AEW Collision rating for the Dynasty go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 335,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous week’s Collision episode averaged 339,000 viewers and a 0.09. One year earlier, the April 6, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 463,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic.