TNA Impact results (12/4): Moore’s review of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Cederic Alexander, and Steve Maclin vs. Lexis King, Stacks, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,115)

Taped November 15, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University

Simulcast on December 4, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

The show started with a cinematic teaser with a bunch of random TNA wrestlers in the woods while a female version of Phil Collins’s In the Air Tonight can be heard as the background music. This was a continuation of the cinematic from a few years ago where Frankie Kazarian fished a treasure chest out of a swamp with the words TNA on it (this was when TNA was rebranding back from Impact Wrestling to TNA).

Wrestlers like Mike Santana, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Kazarian, Jeff Hardy, Leon Slater, Nic Nemeth, and others took the TNA treasure chest to an abandoned shed. When they put the chest down, you could see it beaming with energy. When the song hit the famous drum solo, Kazarian opened up the chest and a TNA montage aired. Tom Hannifan hyped TNA’s debut on AMC on January 15th…

John’s Thoughts: Smart to start the show off with the big hype for the move to AMC, especially to allow the current viewership to carry over and become the base of the new audience. I do feel like that means we’ll also be in for a bit of a lame duck period on AXS (which stands out when the top babyface going for the world title at the moment is the retiring artist formerly known as Fandango).

Highlights from Impact two weeks ago aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary…

Home Town Man (Cody Deaner) made his entrance wearing a Orlando Magic shirt and was billed as from Orlando (So he’s Florida Man for the night). Brooks Jensen and Lexis King made their entrance to some not-fallout-boy sounding music…

John’s Thoughts: Someone in the NXT sound team really like their buttrock music? At least in terms of their choice of royalty free themes.

1. Home Town Man vs. Brooks Jensen (w/Lexis King). Jensen pressured HTM to the corner early on. HTM then used his speed to beat up Jensen in the corners and avoid strikes. HTM hit Jensen with Jensen’s signature baseball slide punch after ten punches. Jensen turned the tide with a brainsbuster and methodical offense. Hannifan and Rehwoldt noted that Jensen is the son of Bull Buchanon and a throwback.

HTM milked the crowd and rallied with clotheslines and an elbow. HTM hit Jensen with a Sliced Bread. HTM hit King with a Suicide Dive. Jensen caught HTM with a rolling kick for the win.

Brooks Jensen defeated Home Town Man via pinfall in 5:30.

The heels celebrated their win…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Welp, that was a match. Home Town Man is a great traveling gimmick, but that couldn’t help how disinteresting this “war” is between TNA vs. “The guys who can’t even crack WWE Evolve at the moment”. I like Jensen’s development and thought they could have done something with him on TV after the character he showed as the virgin cowboy. Can’t say this enhancement talent faction is having hyped for his current upside (A lot of these wrestlers WWE is shipping over are individual projects that need rebuilding. Altogether they just feel like a Temu shipment of filler wrestlers).

A Rascalz Treehouse segment aired where Myron Reed welcomed back Dezmond Xavier (f.k.a. Wes Lee) to the group. Trey Miguel said he was afraid of this potential hologram sitting with them. Zach Wentz didn’t like getting kicked in the balls a bunch of times when he and Dez feuded over the past year. They all joked about Dez switching names due to WWE. Wentz talked about how they are feuding with Order 4. A weed montage aired. The segment closed with Wentz talking about how happy he was to have the gang back together…

The IInspiration, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, made their entrance to their awesome Harley Cameron theme. They took mics for a promo segment. They bragged about overcoming two teams at Turning Point to remain tag team champions. They offered to challenge anyone in a tag team title match. Tessa Blanchard and her black friend Victoria Crawford made their entrance (I kid, I kid, but it kinda looks like they paired Tessa with Alicia Fox solely because of the heat Tessa has irl). Tessa talked about how they wanted to challenge for the tag titles at Turning Point, but she wasn’t medically cleared.

Tessa challenged Cassie and Jessie to a match at Final Resolution. Before they could answer, Mila Moore showed up and blindsided The IInspiration. Victoria Crawford joined in on the beatdown. While the heels were gloating, The IInspiration recovered. They hit Crawford with a Gourd Buster. They then hit Mila Moore with their finisher. Crawford and Blanchard retreated. Hannifan hyped The IInspiration vs. Blanchard and Crawford for Final Resolution…

John’s Thoughts: Well, that was a very unproductive way to use new knockout Mila Moore. She has a good look and impressive size. She sorta looks like Tessa Blanchard stretched out in a Taffy Puller. They could have ended with the heels having heat, but instead had the babyfaces punk out the heels.

TNA Director of Authority was in the Full Sail parking lot with other fellow WWE wrestlers Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Steve Maclin, and Cedric Alexander. Santino was rallying them to go to war…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Hannifan reminded viewers of the upcoming move to AMC. He then ran through Leon Slater’s appearance on this past week’s NXT. Hannifan then hyped the Men’s Iron Survivor match at Saturday’s Deadline PLE where Slater will be wrestling in (For TNA viewers, The Iron Survivor match is a cleaned up version of Jeff Jarrett’s King of the Mountain match)…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Dani Luna vs. Xia Brookside. Luna dominated the match early on with her size advantage. Xia took control with a cravate. Luna shoved Xia away. Both women went with more chain wrestling. Xia rallied with running strikes. Luna missed a Samoan Drop and elbow drop.[c]

Dani was dominating with methodical offense. Xia rallied with clotheslines. Xia hit Luna with a meteora and diving crossbody for a nearfall. Xia put Luna in an Octopus Hold. Luna escaped, but Xia quickly put Luna in Joint Manipulation. Luna escaped with a Buckle Bomb. Luna hit Xia with a rebound power bomb for a nearfall.

Luna tossed a chair in the ring to distract the referee. While Luna was wrapping a chain around her hand, Indi Hartwell ran out and punched Luna. Hartwell wrapped the chain on her fist and punched Luna with it. Hartwell tossed Luna back in the ring. Brookside rolled up Luna for the win.

Xia Brookside defeated Dani Luna via pinfall in 12:33.

Lei Ying Lee cut a promo backstage where she said she was happy for Xia’s win. She said no matter who wins between them, they will shake hands because they are the Angel Warriors tag team…

John’s Thoughts: A solid match between two former NXT UK wrestlers. Brookside becoming number one contender makes intriguing sense given that she and Lei Ying Lee have been a tag team for a pretty long time. It gives the new Knockouts Champion a fun and easy win to start out her reign. Given how cold Lei Ying Lee was when she won the title, I also wouldn’t mind hot shotting the title over to Xia Brookside who could use a bit of a heel reboot herself? Dani Luna, meanwhile, continues to impress ever since her heel turn and I like her feud with Indi Hartwell logically continuing. With Lee as a babyface champion, are they still building towards Indi eventually becoming the face of the division?

It was time for TNA’s sponsored injury report. Mike Santana was cleared after a Torn UCL. Tessa Blanchard was cleared after upper body pain. Indi Hartwell is cleared after a contusion. Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz are out due to getting attacked by Agent Zero (for some reason, they showed Trey Miguel laid out)…

Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Hannifan hyped this weekend’s El Paso tapings and Final Resolution event…

Entrances for the next match took place. Stone attacked Santana before the bell. The referee rang the bell while Stone had the advantage…

3. Mike Santana vs. Robert Stone. Stone focused his attack on Santana’s right arm. That didn’t matter as Santana quickly hit Stone with Spin the Block for the win.

Mike Santana defeated Robert Stone via pinfall in 0:35.

Santana took the mic and told Stone to tell the NXT wrestlers that he’s on demon time…[c]

John’s Thoughts: The formula as usual with Mike Santana where he single handedly takes care of factions. That said, I’d have to argue that Order 4 and The System were way more impressive compared to NXT’s undercard (and I was never the biggest fan of The System being meaningful). Santana is still TNA’s best pick to be their main character heading into AMC (even though they also have Nic Nemeth looming around with his not-Money in the Bank contract). I feel like this feud with NXT enhancement guys is him on his anime filler arc.

Hannifan did an ad for Full Sail University…

A TNA on AMC ad aired…

TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian cut a promo claiming that Johnny Dango Curtis was jumping on the John Cena and AJ Styles retirement tour bandwagon. Kazarian said the difference with Dango is that Cena and AJ are stars, while Dango would never be a star even if he was thrown by a ninja (good line!). Kazarian said he’s about to end JDC’s opening match midcard existence…

AJ Francis and Rich Swann were in the ring for a First Class Penthouse segment. AJ introduced himself over-the-top while introducing Rich dismissively. AJ hyped up Leon Slater being their guest while berating Rich for not beating Leon for the X Division title. Francis introduced X Division Champion Leon Slater to the show. Francis then plugged his rap album.

Francis thanked Slater for an X Division title shot. Slater said that Francis had some bad breath. Rich handed AJ chewing gum while the crowd chanted “Brush your teeth”. Slater told Francis to stop disrespecting a world champion like Rich Swann. Francis said if he was in TNA at the time, he would have been world champion during that time. Slater joked about AJ potentially botching a dive in their match.

Francis said that joke was 3 years old. Slater said he’s going to take his hand, paint brush it on AJ’s bald head, and retain the title. AJ said he has put people in the ground for less. AJ then led a cheers. AJ handed Slater an empty cup and claimed he was underage for drinking. AJ slapped the cup away and got on Slater’s mug. Slater rallied with right hands, but AJ got the upper hand by tossing the table into Slater.

AJ choked Slater with his suit. Rich Swann teased hitting Slater with the X title, but refused. AJ said if you want something done you have to do it yourself. Francis hit Slater with the Down Payment Chokeslam…

John’s Thoughts: A solid segment to put heat on AJ Francis while also slow-building towards Rich Swann turning back babyface. I’m disappointed that we won’t see much of Rich as a heel (I feel like every time we get a heel turn from him, he quickly turns back babyface). That said, it would be fun if they can get Swann back to where he was in 2020 where he was the best all-around wrestler in the company (I’m not holding my breath for that one, but they could use the star power boost heading into AMC). Francis continues to be one of the most improved wrestlers overall in the industry and a strong heel in TNA.

Brian Myers, Moose, Alisha Edwards, and Eddie Edwards were talking about how they are looking for a replacement for JDC. Eddie said whoever they pick, they must “trust the system”…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

JDC cut a promo in response to Kazarian. Dango brought up how Frankie Kazarian has never been on WrestleMania. Dango said that Kazarian made it personal when he brought up his wife. Dango said he’s going to get real personal and serious. Dango got distracted a bit by a motorcycle and joked about how he’s not cutting this pre-tape. He said the two things he cares about is his body and wife, and he’s going to leave the business better than it was. He said he’s going to show Kazarian what a star truly is…

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel. Trey dominated the opening chain wrestling segment. Ali got a two count after a Sunset Flip. Trey hit Ali with a dropkick and did a superhero pose. Ali slowed down Trey with a back elbow. Trey countered Ali with a Crucifix Bomb for a nearfall. Ali caught Trey with a nice draping DDT at ringside off a baseball slide by Trey. Ali hit Trey with a delayed vertical suplex.

Trey came back with a Moonsault Death Drop. Trey hit Ali with a Missile Dropkick and Frankendriver for a nearfall. Ali came back with a jawbreaker. Trey hit Ali with an impressive slide into a DDT. Trey hit Ali with a top rope Meteora for a nearfall. Hannifan noted how Trey uses the Meteora as a finisher. Trey hit Ali with an impressive Old School into a Panama Sunrise. Ali bridged for the kickout. Ali dodged a meteora and then put Trey in a Sharpshooter for the win.

Mustafa Ali defeated Trey Miguel via Submission in 7:35.

Hannifan hyped Order 4 vs. The Rascalz for Final Resolution. Rehwoldt hyped up the main event of Impact…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I’m still a bit disappointed that TNA derailed Order 4 after they were the hottest storyline in the company around Slammiversary. It feels like TNA isn’t doing much to promote the Rascalz at the moment (Presumably due to their contracts coming up? Which they haven’t mentioned since bringing it up initially). Should be a good match. I’m happy they gave Ali a clean win here as we don’t always need heels to cheat.

An ad aired for Final Resolution aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rewholdt checked in on commentary. Hannifan ran through the advertised Final Resolution card…

The NXT team made their entrances to Lexis King’s theme. Steve Maclin and Cedric Alexander jumped the NXT wrestlers while the Hardys were making their entrance…

5. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Steve Maclin, and Cedric Alexander vs. Lexis King, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont. The TNA team stood tall to start the match. The TNA team then used quick tags to cut the ring in half on Stacks. Hannifan pointed out that Stacks is the fiancé of Santino Marella’s daughter, Ariana Grace. The TNA team chucked Stacks to the pile of NXT wrestlers at ringside.[c]

The NXT team cut the ring in half on Cedric Alexander during the break. Maclin tagged in and hit King with a Death Valley Driver. King dodged Maclin’s Tree of Woe Spear. Maclin took down Stacks and Igwe. King hit Maclin with a wrecking ball kick. NXT cut the ring in half on Maclin with quick tags. Jeff got the hot tag and cleaned house. Jeff did his dance and hit the pile of wrestlers at ringside with a dive.

King tripped Jeff to prevent a Swanton. The wrestlers took turns alternating signature moves. The Hardys hit King with a Plot Twist. Stacks broke up Jeff’s pin on King. Jeff put Stacks in the Tree of Woe and hit him with Poetry in Motion. Maclin did the Jeff Hardy dance and hit Stacks with a Spear. Alexander almost undershot, but Dupont and Igwe with a flip dive. In the ring, King hit Maclin with his wooden cane while the ref was distracted. Stacks picked up the win.

Channing Lorenzo, Lexis King, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont defeated Steve Maclin, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Cedric Alexander via pinfall in 14:33.

Santino Marella walked out unhappy. Santino got in the face of his future son-in-law and berated him to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: That was a match, I guess. I get protecting heels, but is it worth feeding your babyfaces to NXT’s J.O.B. Squad? NXT’s undercard is having more success than Honor No More at this point. I hope that they pull the plug on this thing quickly as it’s doing no help to TNA or NXT. Have Mike Santana beat them in a 5-on-1 handicap match? Power level wise, Santana can pull that off.

To give TNA credit, coming off that universally panned live show a few weeks ago, TNA has bounced back with solid episodes of Impact with logical storytelling. What’s really dragging things down is the focus being on these undercard NXT wrestlers having a half-assed invasion. They’re also putting the spotlight a bit on Stacks a bit due to his relationship to TNA’s on-air authority figure, so if they want to do something with that, then fine. Just end this storyline (maybe take a team like Dupont and Igwe and do something with them, instead of lumping them in with the loser squad).