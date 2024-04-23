NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, John Cena, Tony Atlas, Moose, Dijak, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Terry Gordy

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Sherri Martel. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.

-Last week’s NXT finished with a A grade from 42 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Cena is 47.

-Tony Atlas is 70.

-Moose (Quinn Ojinnaka) is 40.

-Dijak (Chris Dijak) is 37.

-Britt Baker (Brittany Baker) is 33.

-Jamie Hayter (Paige Wooding) is 29.

-The late Terry Gordy was born on April 23, 1961. He died on July 16, 2001 at age 40 due to a heart attack.