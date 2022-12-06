NXT reportedly scheduled to hold a PLE outside the WWE Performance Center

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT will hold its annual Vengeance Day event on Saturday, February 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The date has not been officially announced by WWE or the arena website.

Powell’s POV: The event will be held during the weekend between the NFL’s conference championships games and the Super Bowl. Running a 19,000-seat venue feels ambitious for NXT, but we’ll see what type of configuration they end up going with.