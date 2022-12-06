MLW star Richard Holliday reveals cancer battle

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Richard Holliday (Joe Zimbardi) revealed in a Sports Illustrated interview that he is battling cancer. The 30-year-old MLW wrestler has been diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “It was earth-shattering, devastating,” Holliday said. “But I knew right then I needed to change my mindset. The mind powers the body, so I needed to stay positive. I was reassured by my doctor that I could beat this, and I believe I am going to beat this.

“My plan is not to lose to lymphoma; my plan is to inspire people,” added Holliday. “I’m going to come out of this stronger, and I’m going to let people know they can beat it, too.”

Holliday stated that he plans to return to the ring. “I think about my return every single day,” he said. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. But this is a process. I know there are more steps after chemotherapy. Mentally, right now, I am ready. Physically, I know it’s going to take some time. But I will be back.” Read the full story at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s noted in the story that Holliday has already gone through six rounds of his scheduled twelve rounds of chemotherapy. I have been a big fan of his work in MLW and I wish him the very best in this battle. He mentioned that he plans to inspire people in one of the quotes listed above. Holliday is already doing that based on the positive outlook he expressed throughout the interview.