WWE Raw rating for the show featuring The Usos vs. Matt Riddle and Kevin for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.536 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.668 million average. Raw delivered a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.40 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.748 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.596 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.263 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, fifth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Monday Night Football led the night with 10.131 million viewers for the Saints vs. Buccaneers game. The December 6, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.6 million viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic.