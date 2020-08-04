WWE Raw preview: Two matches set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Asuka in a non-title match (Asuka will earn a Raw Women’s Championship shot at SummerSlam with a win).

-Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.

Powell’s POV: I assume we’ll also get more of the Raw Underground segments, Molotov cocktails, and maybe even another poisoning (sigh). This edition of Raw was taped on Monday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of Raw every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



