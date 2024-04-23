WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the WWE Draft night two

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Night Two of the WWE Draft
-U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears
-Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Andrade vs. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh
Night one of the WWE Draft will be held on Friday's Smackdown. Monday's Raw will be held in Kansas City, Missouri at Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits.
