WWE Backlash France lineup: The latest card for the next premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash France premium live event that will be held on Saturday, May 4 in Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: No new matches were announced for this event during Monday’s Raw. The Backlash main card is listed as starting at noonCT/1ET. The event will stream live in the United States on Peacock.