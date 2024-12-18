WWE Speed – Michin vs. Katana Chance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Michin vs. Katana Chance in the second round of the eight-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@Katana_WWE faces Michin in the Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament! Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Semifinals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OjTrOrixOb — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2024

Powell’s POV: Michin won the match will face the winner of next week’s Natalya vs. Zelina Vega second round match for the right to challenge Candice LeRae for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.