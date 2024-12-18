WWE production head Lee Fitting was reportedly fired by ESPN over misconduct issues

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive producer Lee Fitting’s 2023 departure from ESPN is the subject of a feature story at The Athletic website. The in-depth story written by Katie Strang and Andrew Marchand alleges that years of alleged misconduct “finally caught up with” Fitting after a human resources complaint was filed against him.

The story details a long history of allegations involving Fitting, who denied some of the some of the allegations through a spokesman and chose not to address others. The allegations against Fitting include “making comments objectifying women, criticizing their physical appearance, and making crude jokes, some sexual in nature, in the workplace.”

WWE is mentioned at the end of the story when it’s noted that Fitting was hired at the same time the company was “embroiled in a sexual assault and trafficking scandal allegedly involving founder Vince McMahon.” Nick Khan and Paul Levesque are quoted in the story as speaking glowingly about Fitting in comments pulled from the press release that announced his hiring as Head of Media & Production in January 2024. The final line of the story notes that a WWE spokesperson said the company had no comment on the allegations against Fitting. Read the full story at TheAthletic.com.

Powell’s POV: I wonder if WWE officials regret adding those executive producer credits at the end of their weekly television shows. Given how plugged into the world of television and sports Nick Khan, it’s hard to imagine that he was completely unaware of the why Fitting was let go from ESPN after more than 25 years. As such, I’d be surprised if there’s major fallout from this piece on the WWE side unless there are similar allegations regarding Fitting during his time in WWE.