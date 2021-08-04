AEW Dynamite “Homecoming” in Jacksonville (reports needed), NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Dean Malenko, Kensuke Sasaki, Frankie Kazarian

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite “Homecoming” will be held tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Jake will be filling in for me on this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review of Dynamite.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite. If you are going to the show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of B with 34 percent in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen finished with A as the majority grade with 50 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dean Malenko (Dean Simon) is 60.

-Kensuke Sasaki is 54.

-Frankie Kazarian is 43.