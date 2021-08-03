What's happening...

08/03 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her match, Top Dolla and Ashante The Adonis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong, Ikemen Jiro vs. Ridge Holland

August 3, 2021

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her match, Top Dolla and Ashante The Adonis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong, Ikemen Jiro vs. Ridge Holland, and more (35:59)…

Click here for the August 3 NXT TV audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.