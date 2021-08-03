08/03 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her match, Top Dolla and Ashante The Adonis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong, Ikemen Jiro vs. Ridge Holland

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her match, Top Dolla and Ashante The Adonis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong, Ikemen Jiro vs. Ridge Holland, and more (35:59)…

Click here for the August 3 NXT TV audio review.

