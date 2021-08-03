AEW pulls controversial Max Caster rap from AEW Dark

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW removed a controversial pre-match “freestyle” rap delivered by Max Caster from Tuesday’s AEW Dark online show. Caster delivered lines regarding the Duke Lacrosse team (three teammates were falsely accused of rape in 2006), U.S Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and mental health, and a rhyme regarding Julia Hart’s feminine hygiene. The rap was included in the premiere stream of Dark before it was removed.

Powell’s POV: The rap can be viewed in a tweet below Caster’s own pre-show plug in which he said fans would “LOVE my freestyle.” Pardon the f-bomb that was used by the person who posted the footage on social media. While you can certainly hear worse from some actual musical artists, it’s still astonishing that this made the premiere cut for an AEW YouTube show that was taped six days earlier. AEW has yet to comment on the matter as of this late Tuesday night update.

Can’t wait for #AEWDark tonight! You guys are gonna LOVE my freestyle! Crazy we’re at 100 episodes!#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/pVeLtbVvs0 — ”Platinum” Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) August 3, 2021