Former NXT tag team to make AEW Dynamite debut

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former NXT tag team “Ever-Rise” are now going by “2.0” and will debut on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Matt Lee (f/k/a Matt Martel) and Jeff Parker (f/k/a Chase Parker) will team with Daniel Garcia to face Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin in a six-man tag match.
Powell’s POV: Lee and Parker were released from their NXT deals on June 25. They are a fun duo and it’s nice to see them booked for Dynamite. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET.
2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) have arrived in #AEW, & aren’t wasting any time! They’ve aligned with Daniel Garcia & challenged 3 of the top names in AEW @JonMoxley, @MadKing1981 & @DarbyAllin! GM @TonyKhan has just sanctioned this match for #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night Live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Xcvd9vyPSQ
