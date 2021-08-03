Former NXT tag team to make AEW Dynamite debut

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former NXT tag team “Ever-Rise” are now going by “2.0” and will debut on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Matt Lee (f/k/a Matt Martel) and Jeff Parker (f/k/a Chase Parker) will team with Daniel Garcia to face Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin in a six-man tag match.

Powell's POV: Lee and Parker were released from their NXT deals on June 25. They are a fun duo and it's nice to see them booked for Dynamite.