NXT TV preview: Two matches announced for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes.

