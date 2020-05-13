WWE WrestleMania III special and WWE Backstage on FS1 viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Three shows aired on FS1 on Tuesday. The following are the viewership counts for each episode, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

-WrestleMania III Rewind: 157,000 viewers

-WrestleMania III Recall: TBA

-WWE Backstage: 173,000 viewers

Powell’s POV: The one-hour Rewind show aired at 6CT/7ET, and the three-hour Recall followed as a lead-in for WWE Backstage. The WrestleMania III Recall did not make the top 150 cable ratings, but that number should eventually be released.



