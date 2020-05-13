Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Road Warriors episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Road Warriors edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 264,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Herb Abrams episode delivered 246,000 viewers. The two-hour season two premiere on the Benoit family tragedy delivered a series high 320,000 viewers. Next week’s season finale will focus on Owen Hart. Last night’s After Dark that focused on the Abrams episode did not crack the top 150 cable ratings.



