Maria Kanellis on the Women’s Wrestling Army, whether she intends to wrestle, streaming platform, and comments on her storyline with Mike Bennett in WWE

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Maria Kanellis

Kanellis on Women’s Wrestling Army: “Bobby Cruise and myself, we worked with the Ring of Honor women’s division all last year, and we really enjoyed ourselves. We had such a talented group of women. When they started to tell us that Ring of Honor wasn’t going to be moving forward and that we didn’t know exactly what was going to happen next, a lot of the girls asked us to start a promotion. At first, I was like, no, I don’t want to be a promoter. I don’t want that. I like just being able to go to a building, have everything already set up, and just help the women perform at the highest level they can. Because so many girls asked us to do it, we started to look at different ways in order to start this show, and the biggest thing to me was the profit-sharing aspect of it through Brand Army. What we’re doing is we’re setting aside a percentage to give back to the girls, and that’s really important to me. I’m not out there bumping. I’m not out there with the possibility of getting injured. So, for me, if I can profit-share with the girls and make it more worth their while, that’ll be great. Now, are we going to get there in a month? No, probably not. Maybe six months. But that’s the goal. The goal is to be able to make everybody a little bit of extra money.”

Will she wrestle: “It’s not a platform for me. It’s a platform for the women that are coming in. Plus, I’m not really a wrestler. I have wrestled, but I’m not really a wrestler. Would I have some kind of role as an executive? Sure, on screen, but I always find that to be, I find it weird, like, I fought not to be on TV for Ring of Honor when I was in that role, other than to go out there with the boys at Final Battle. That was great. But most of the time I didn’t want to be on the show. I just thought, why not give that spot to someone else? I have joked around about that, if I was going to wrestle with someone, it would be Deanna or it would have been Roxy before she went to WWE. I don’t know if my own promotion is the place for that. We’ll see if I have to. Like, if we don’t have enough people on Sunday, I’m throwing the boots on, and I’m getting out there too, because everybody deserves to wrestle. But short of that, no, not happening.”

On a potential streaming deal: “It will be on an exclusive content page. That page is called Brand Army, and it will just be womenswrestlingarmy.com. So subscribe to the website right now so that you can follow along as we transition into our website that will have streaming on it. I had started a Brand Army page mid-December, and I wanted to see how that went. And in my mind, I was like, we could put a wrestling show on here. We could definitely put a show on, have a subscription, give all kinds of exclusive content and make this really worthwhile. After my Brand Army was pretty successful, I was like, okay, why not see if this is something that we could do? And it was. And so it came from that. It came from the idea of really wanting to share the company.”

The Mike Kanellis storyline in WWE: “So, it could have gone somewhere. They chose not to take it anywhere. If it would have gone somewhere, great. If it would have gone somewhere, and he got sick and tired of me being rude and obnoxious and he was finally like, yeah, no, I’m changing my name back and I’m just going to win all these matches. Perfect. Great. But that’s not what happened. They pulled us from TV and they ended the storyline when it was basically up in the air. It was silly. It could have been awesome and it just wasn’t. So I could have liked it, but at the end of the day no, I wasn’t a big fan.”

Other topics include Vince McMahon, Mike Bennett, Women’s Wrestling Army, ROH, IMPACT, NWA, Independent wrestling scene, and more.