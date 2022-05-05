AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by the ROH Women’s World Championship unification match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 833,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 921,000 viewership total from last week.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, down from last week’s 0.33 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.38 rating on USA Network. Two NBA Playoff games on TNT topped the cable ratings, and an NBA pre-game show finished third. The May 5, 2021 edition of Dynamite delivered 1.09 million viewers and a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show headlined by a Blood & Guts match.
NXT Black & Gold doesn’t draw under the AEW banner any better than it did under the WWE banner.
6 straight weeks of sinking ratings, a clear level of 20%+ dropoff from a year ago, and no amount of “dream matches” and “huge announcements” can save them.
If Tony doesn’t hire a real booker and get the hell out of the way, then we’ve already seen the peak of AEW. A good booker could sift through that roster and build a compelling TV product with the potential for mainstream appeal. The crackhead trust fund douchenozzle will never be able to do that.