WWE Raw results (12/30): Powell’s live review of CM Punk and Seth Rollins, Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark in Women’s IC Title tourney semifinal matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,649)

Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

Aired December 30, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while a shot aired of the city skyline. Backstage shots aired of Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Tessitore said there were 14,636 in attendance at the sold out show while he and Wade Barrett were shown at ringside.

Tessitore noted that this was the final Raw on USA Network. He noted that while Smackdown will remain on USA Network, Raw is moving to Netflix starting next week. Barrett said they would have limited commercial interruptions tonight and the first 30 minutes would be ad-free…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance with microphones in hand. The crowd booed whenever they tried to speak. A “New Day sucks” chant broke out as they stood the ring apron. Once they entered the ring, Kingston tried to tell the fans they had limited time. The boos continued.

Jey Uso’s entrance theme played and the crowd popped big as he made his entrance from the concourse.