Live Pro Wrestling “WestPort-Mania 2” results: Vetter’s review of The Unit vs. Waves & Curls in a best of three falls match for the Live Pro Tag Titles, Mortar vs. TJ Crawford, Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Jermaine Marbury

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “WestPort-Mania 2”

December 15, 2024 in Westport, Massachusetts at Westport High School

Streamed on the IndependentWrestling.TV

This show was just released on IWTV over the weekend. Westport is located on the south tip of Massachusetts, close to Providence, R.I. This was held in a high school gym, but the bleachers across from the hard camera are largely empty, as the crowd is only maybe 150. (It feels empty in a gym this big.) I always appreciate that these Live Pro shows are family-friendly events, usually with a lot of kids in the crowd. Bobbi Rossi and Alexander Worthington III provided commentary.

1. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. LSG. Sidney got on the mic and berated kids in the crowd. The commentators noted Leon St. Giovanni just returned from a tour in Germany, and this is a first-time-ever meeting. LSG hit a shoulder tackle and a dropkick. Sidney grabbed LSG’s ankle, and Channing hit some punches. Channing missed a Stinger Splash at 6:00 and crashed into the corner. LSG hit some jab punches and a stunner, then an enzuigiri. LSG hit a springboard flying forearm for the pin. Decent opener.

2. Ava Everett vs. Liviyah. Blonde rookie Liviyah is just 17, but she already has a couple AEW/ROH matches under her belt. A tie-up and feeling-out process to open. Ava hit some blows to the back and took over, hitting a backpack stunner at 3:00. She hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a dropkick, then a German Suplex. However, Ava got a rollup out of nowhere with her feet on the ropes for the tainted pin. The crowd hated this outcome!

3. DJ Powers vs. Dustin Waller vs. Ichiban vs. GKM in a four-way. Cocky teen Powers carried a crown in his hands; I’ve compared him to NXT’s Kale Dixon and I’m a big fan. He came out first and cut a promo. “The king is here, and I’m feeling pretty froggy, I’m feeling pretty generous.” He said he is putting his crown on the line tonight. GKM (think a young Ron Killings or Sidney Akeem) is a trainee of LSG; I’ve seen him a few times, and he also has competed in ROH twice, both times losing to Top Flight. Ichiban and Powers fought at the bell and went to the floor. GKM and Waller traded fast reversals in the ring, with GKM hitting a huracanrana. DJ snapped GKM’s throat across the top rope. GKM hit a dropkick at 1:30.

Ichiban got back in and hit some dropkicks. Waller hit a springboard flying forearm. DJ mounted GKM and repeatedly punched him. DJ nailed a German Suplex on Waller for a nearfall at 4:00, then a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Ichiban hit his handspring-elbow in the corner on DJ, then a missile dropkick. GKM nailed a dive through the ropes on Ichiban at 6:00. Waller hit a plancha to the floor on DJ. Ichiban nailed an Arabian Press to the floor on all three! In the ring, DJ hit a pop-up stunner on Ichiban. GKM hit a spinning heel kick, then a top-rope crossbody block. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on GKM and pinned him! DJ Powers was shocked he lost the crown!

* DJ got on the mic and declared he did NOT lose the crown because he was not pinned. He demanded the match be restarted. I had already cleared my stopwatch…

3b. Ichiban vs. Waller vs. Powers vs. GKM in a four-way. Ichiban and GKM were tossed to the floor. Waller went for a Lethal Injection, but DJ Powers rolled up Waller with a handful of tights and pinned him.

4. Gal vs. Ricky Smokes for the Pro Wrestling Supershow New England title. Two WWE ID prospects collide! An intense lockup to open and a feeling-out process. They traded rollups. Gal hit a powerslam at 2:30 and he hip-tossed Smokes across the ring. Smokes hit a hard back elbow and took control. He hit a hard clothesline at 5:30, then a back suplex. Gal hit a chokeslam for a nearfall. Gal hit his Sheamus-style blows to the chest against the ropes at 8:30. Smokes got some rollups. Gal nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb and scored the pin! Really good for the time given.

5. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). This was accidentally left off the IWTV match lineup. BRG came out first, holding a basketball, and he vowed he was going to beat Marbury tonight. Brett said his Y League is 14-0 and he’s going to beat Jermaine. The ref tossed the ball up for a tip-off to start the match, but BRG kicked Jermaine in the gut as Marbury was looking up. Funny. Jermaine ‘broke BRG’s ankles’ with his sidesteps before hitting a dropkick. Jermaine missed a Mamba Splash at 2:30, and BRG immediately hit a spear, played to the crowd, and got booed.

Brett kept Marbury grounded. He hit some flying axe handles and remained in charge, but Benny got the crowd to start the “Defense!” chant and that fired up Jermaine. Jermaine hit some clotheslines and his palm-slam on the head at 6:30. Jermaine went for a back suplex with BRG landing awkwardly, but Brett seemed okay. Jermaine hit a stunner for a nearfall. The ref got bumped. Brett immediately hit a low blow punt kick, rolled up Jermaine, and scored the tainted pin. Entertaining.

6. Mortar vs. TJ Crawford. I always compare the short, thick Mortar to Rhino. TJ came out first and jawed at the kids in the crowd. TJ stalled on the floor early on. Mortar hit some punches and TJ went right back to the floor, so Mortar dove on him at 1:30, then he chopped TJ at ringside. They got in the ring and TJ hit some chops that Mortar no-sold. Mortar hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 6:30. Mortar hit a plancha to the floor. Back in the ring, he hit a discus clothesline, then an F5 slam for the pin! Good action.

* Alexander Worthington III left commentary and got in the ring. He’s been providing heel commentary all night, and he kicked Rich Palladino out of the ring. He said he is going to have to ‘dumb down’ what he’s saying so the people here can understand him. He introduced Sweatboy, who is older and blew hard into a whistle. I presume Sweatboy is a rookie; I’ve only seen him maybe twice before. He got on the mic and said he’s the greatest thing to ever come out of this school. He’s angry he’s not booked tonight, and he demanded a match tonight, he doesn’t care who he faces. Scott Davis, the school’s police resource officer, came to the ring. Teddy Goodz (now-retired wrestler and promoter here) came out and introduced Sweatboy’s opponent… Little Mean Kathleen!

7. Sweatboy vs. Little Mean Kathleen in an intergender match. She tried to push him but he didn’t budge, and he put her in a headlock, set her down on the top turnbuckle, and mockingly patted the top of her head, then he bodyslammed her. She hit a drop-toe-hold that sent him into the corner, then she ran up his chest and hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 3:30. Worthington hopped on the apron. Sweatboy charged but accidentally hit Worthington. The police officer hopped on the ring apron and punched Sweatboy. LMK hit a top-rope crossbody block and pinned Sweatboy. Fine for what it was; the crowd liked it.

8. “The Unit” Danny Miles and Trigga the OG. vs. “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordanand and Jaylen Brandyn in a best of three falls match for the Live Pro Tag Team titles. The champs came out first, allowing the crowd to stand and sing along to Whitney Houston’s “I Want To Dance With Somebody” as W&C came out last. The heels attacked from behind, and they hit a team powerbomb and pinned Traevon at 00:33! (This is why I hate most best of three falls matches.) Trigga worked over Jaylen and kept him in the Unit’s corner. Danny nailed a slingshot suplex at 2:30. Jaylen finally hit a flying crossbody block on Danny at 5:00. Jaylen nearly tagged out, but Traevon was yanked off the apron. Miles hit a rolling cannonball on Brandyn for a nearfall at 7:00.

Traevon got the hot tag at 9:00, but the ref missed it and ordered him back to the corner. Trigga accidentally hit a stunner on Miles, and that allowed Traevon to finally tag back in. He hit some clotheslines and Stinger Splashes in opposite corners. However, he missed a frogsplash. The Unit hit a Team 3D on Traevon for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Traevon hit a double noggin knocker. Jaylen hit a top-rope crossbody block for a pin at 11:36 and we’re tied at 1-1! Danny swung a belt and missed; Traevon immediately chokeslammed Miles and got the pin. New champs!

Final Thoughts: I fully enjoy these family-friendly shows. No weapons, no blood, no unnecessary chair shots to the head, no crude chants from the crowd. Gal-Smokes was really good and takes best match. The four-way was a blast and earned second, and Mortar-Crawford takes third. This was a really good roster of talent.