5/31 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of the In Your House go-home show with Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton in the Breakout Tournament finals, North American Champ Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match, Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez, NXT women’s championship summit

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live May 31, 2022 on USA Network

The show started off with the entire Diamond Mine heading to the ring from backstage. Roderick Strong told Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed to hang in the back while he and Damon Kemp show them how Diamond Mine is supposed to take care of business. Brutus Creed said that Diamond Mine doesn’t take breaks. Ivy Nile suspected that something was a bit off with Roddy…

John’s Thoughts: Julius is the way better talker of the Creed Brothers. Brutus sounds like Robin from the Adam West Batman series with how hammy he delivers his lines.

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer….

1. “The Diamond Mine” Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. NXT Tag Team Champions “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince in a non-title match. Pretty Deadly had the advantage up to the point where Roddy took down Kit with a chop. Prince and Kemp tagged in. Prince mocked Kemp with goofy chain wrestling. Roderick Strong slapped Kemp in the face to fire Kemp up. Kemp hit Prince with a series of suplexes and a spear. Kemp took down Wilson with a side headlock.

Roddy tagged in and Pretty Deadly regained control with methodical offense. Kemp tagged in and gave Wilson a modified Final Cut. Strong and Kemp gave Prince and Wilson stereo backbreakers. The show cut to picture in picture.[c]