WWE star Kofi Kingston featured in #Dadication PSA campaign

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The HHS Administration for Children and Families issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce WWE star Kofi Kingston’s involvement in a PSA campaign.

Acknowledging the important role that dads play in their children’s lives, the HHS Administration for Children and Families’ (ACF) Responsible Fatherhood campaign has partnered with the Ad Council and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on a new, heartwarming public service advertisement (PSA) to promote and support fatherhood involvement.

Developed in partnership across ACF, the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, and the Ad Council, the PSA underscores the challenges and joys of being a dad by exploring WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston’s most cherished aspects of fatherhood. The WWE is a longstanding partner of the Responsible Fatherhood campaign, and the new PSA serves as the latest creative installment of the #Dadication series.

“We know that some of the most meaningful time shared between fathers and their children take place during an activity, no matter how big or small. This type of bonding helps build a child’s self-esteem and promote positive life outcomes, such as goal-directed behavior and optimistic thinking. We are excited to showcase Kofi Kingston’s #Dadication journey to inspire other fathers,” said ACF Acting Assistant Secretary JooYeun Chang.

“Being a father to my two (and soon to be three!) children is truly the greatest joy of my life,” said WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston. “It has been an honor to work with ACF, the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, and the Ad Council on their #Dadication series encouraging fatherhood involvement.”

According to the newly released 2020 U.S. Census data, the number of children living in a home with their father present has increased by 2 million over the past 10 years. Though an involved father significantly contributes to happier and healthier children regardless of whether the father lives at home, this data point illustrates the opportunity for dads to be more present and engaged parents.

“We are excited to extend this long-standing partnership with the WWE. This PSA adds to a long list of supportive messages produced to both support and inspire responsible fatherhood,” said Kenneth Braswell, Project Director of the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse.

The #Dadication campaign exemplifies the numerous ways fathers can be present for their children, even during times of financial uncertainty, periods of separation, and demanding schedules. The campaign also encourages dads to share their own stories of #Dadication on social media, and to visit Fatherhood.gov for tips and resources for spending meaningful time with their children.

Since 2013, the campaign has received over $275 million in donated media value, resulting in over 24.5 billion audience impressions across the country.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the Kingston family on the news he mentioned regarding the upcoming addition.