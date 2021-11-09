What's happening...

NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show featuring “By Any Means Necessary: Part Two”

November 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Kamille vs. Kenzie Paige in a best of three falls match for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch vs. Thom Latimer and Chris Adonis.

-Jax Dane vs. Crimson in a cage match.

-Tim Storm vs. Jaden Roller in a No DQ match.

Powell’s POV: The By Any Means Necessary shows were taped in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.

