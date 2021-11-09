AEW star Eddie Kingston shares his unique story

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Eddie Kingston wrote a piece for The Players’ Tribune website regarding his the highs and lows of his life and pro wrestling career. Read the piece at ThePlayersTribune.com.

Powell’s POV: A terrific and highly recommended read. It’s not often that I encourage you to leave my website, but this is an outstanding piece and that’s exactly what I’m doing right now. Get going. Seriously, what are you waiting for? Go!