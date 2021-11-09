WWE Survivor Series lineup: The updated card for the November pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series event that will be held on Sunday, November 21 in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E in a non-title match.

-“Team Raw” Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs. “Team Smackdown” Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Aliyah in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Raw” Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio vs. “Team Smackdown” Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, and Happy Corbin in a Survivor Series elimination match.

Powell’s POV: Lashley defeated Dominik Mysterio in a match with Dom’s spot on Team Raw at stake on Monday’s Raw. As things stand, the show would also feature Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, and U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The show will stream on Peacock and internationally on WWE Network, and will also be available via pay-per-view.