WWE unveils the latest class of NXT recruits

November 15, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following photo of their latest NXT recruiting class on Friday.

Powell’s POV: Zaria, who has already debuted on NXT television, is included in this class. Other notable names include Lance Anoa’i, Elijah Holyfield, and Trill Williams. Anoa’i is the son of Samu and the grandson of the late Afa. Holyfield is the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield. Williams and Holyfield both had brief NFL careers after playing college football.

