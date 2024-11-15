WWE Smackdown preview: Two title matches, Women’s U.S. Title tourney Triple Threat set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes opens the show

-Candice LeRae vs. Bayley vs. B-Fab in a Triple Threat Women’s U.S. Title tournament match

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum.