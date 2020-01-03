1/3 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox

Aired live on January 3, 2020 from Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of Daniel Bryan winning a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Universal Championship…

Daniel Bryan was taping up his wrists backstage when The Miz approached him. The Miz said there’s nothing he needs more in the world than to avenge what “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt did to his family. Miz said he wants to take away everything that Wyatt cares about. Miz said Bryan beat him and earned the right to the title shot. Miz told Bryan to defeat The Fiend for him and everybody else…

Powell’s POV: The Miz feels ice cold as a babyface and yet he continues to linger around the Bryan vs. Wyatt feud. I’m curious to see where this goes and whether the end result justifies the involvement of The Miz in this ongoing storyline.

The AC/DC opening aired (you all need it)… The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in and hyped the “massive” tag team main event…

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks made their entrance for the Triple Threat tag match. Once in the ring, Bayley mentioned the new year and mocked the idea of fans living up to their new year’s resolution. She said they don’t have what it takes to make any positive change in their pathetic lives. Bayley said she and Banks looked in the mirror and made changes and are the leaders of the Smackdown locker room.

Lacey Evans made her entrance and was accompanied by Dana Brooke. Evans spoke from the stage and said Bayley and Banks can’t keep her daughter’s name out of their mouths. She said she wants to set an example for her daughter. Evans said he wants to show her daughter and the WWE fans that the bad guys can be stopped regardless of how the cards are stacked against you.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross made their entrance. Bliss said there were personal and intense issues between the other teams. “Do we even belong in this match?” Bliss asked. Cross said they do, especially if they want to regain the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Bliss said they would start 2020 with a win… [C]

Powell’s POV: Did I miss Bayley speaking about Lacey’s daughter during her promo? Did they send out Evans to interrupt prematurely and before Bayley could work in a line?

1. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke in a Triple Threat tag match. Two women were allowed in the ring at once. Cross performed a dive from the top rope onto Bayley, Evans, and Brooke at ringside. Banks quickly ran Cross into the ring steps. [C]

Brooke was isolated by Banks and Bayley for a stretch. Brooke eventually came back with a suplex and then made a hot tag to Evans, who worked over Bayley. Evans did her tissue bit by wiping her forehead. Evans went for a moonsault, but Banks pulled Bayley out of the way.

Bayley hit her finisher on Evans and went for the pin. Brooke ran in and broke it up. Bayley and banks double teamed Cross and then went after Evans. Brooke pulled Bayley to ringside. Evans tagged in Brooke and then caught Banks with a Woman’s Right. Brooke performed a top senton bomb on Banks and pinned her…

Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke beat Sasha Banks & Bayley and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat tag match in 13:15.

Powell’s POV: Bliss was right. She and Cross weren’t really needed in this match. Anyway, I thought for sure that the match would conclude with Evans getting a pinfall win over Bayley to set up their title match. I’m not really sure what Brooke getting the win for her team does, but we’ll see what happens.

Footage aired from last week of Dolph Ziggler smushing the fruitcake that Otis gave to Mandy Rose…

Backstage, Rose wished Otis a happy new year and asked if his mom made anything special for the holiday. Otis told her to ask Ziggler. Rose asked if he saw that. “I didn’t, but my momma did,” Otis replied. Rose was apologetic. Tucker showed up and said he and Otis had a match and had to go… [C] A Royal Rumble ad aired…

Kofi Kingston and Big E carried a platter of pancakes that spelled out 2020 and wished Miz a happy new year. Big E said he watched the balls drop on New Year’s Eve. Kingston said there’s only one ball and wondered what Big E was watching. Big E said he didn’t know.

Kingston gave Miz a pep talk and said he had a great decade by pointing out that he main evented a WrestleMania, married the woman of his dreams, had two children, and holds the record for most titles held in the decade. Big E pointed out that Kingston and Miz were actually tied for that record. Kingston said Big E didn’t have to point that out. He offered Miz a fist bump.

Miz did not accept the fist bump. He said The Fiend violated the sanctity of his home. He slammed the pancake platter down. Kingston said The Fiend has Miz’s mind scrambled and now he needs a way to take out his frustrations. Kingston said the challenge was accepted…

Elias was introduced as he stood in the ring. Elias played his guitar and sang about having hopes for 2020, which included Sami Zayn being punched in the jaw, Shane McMahon being sent to Raw if he returns, The Revival being tougher to watch than Dolph Ziggler’s comedy act. Elias said King Corbin is like an STD in that he just won’t go away. “This guy knows,” Elias said while pointing to a fan…

Cole and Graves spoke at their desk and noted that Elias was on the Fox New Year’s Eve show. They shifted their focus to The Revival. Cole said they don’t come off as being the elite team they say they are. Footage aired of Heavy Machinery slamming Scott Dawson onto a Lego toy…

Backstage, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder complained about the Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Dawson said Smackdown’s new year resolution should be putting respect on their name. Shorty G showed up and said he overheard them and they shouldn’t let what Elias said bother them.

Shorty G said he embraced who he is and it’s the best decision he ever made. Wilder said he never thought of it that way before. They made bad short jokes. G said bad short jokes don’t bother him anymore. He said it’s rise over size and you can do anything if you’re comfortable in your own skin. Wilder brought up G facing one of them in a match. G challenged Dawson to a match, which he accepted…

Shorty G made his entrance going into a break… [C] An ad for Raw hyped Brock Lesnar appearing, and Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship…

2. Shorty G vs. Dash Wilder. A portion of The Revival entrance was televised. Scott Dawson sat in on commentary. Cole said it seemed hypocritical of The Revival to take offense to jokes at their expense when they do the same to G. Dawson said the difference is that it’s funny because G is short (he makes a good point). Wilder tried to get a pin while holding the tights, but G kicked out. A short time later, G applied an ankle lock and got the submission win.

Shorty G beat Dash Wilder in 2:50.

After the match, Dawson attacked G. Sheamus’s entrance music played and he headed to the ring. The Revival shoved G toward Sheamus, who moved and then walked toward The Revival, who left he ring. Sheamus turned around and hit G with a Brogue Kick instead… [C]

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see Sheamus back following a long layoff. He not carrying around as much muscle mass as before, but he looks lean and cut. I can’t say that Sheamus feuding with Short G does much for me. The funny thing is that a Sheamus vs. Chad Gable feud would be appealing. The Shorty G name and gimmick are dreadful.

3. Kofi Kingston (w/Big E) vs. The Miz. Both entrances were televised. Kingston performed an early monkey flip. Graves said Miz seemed to be unraveling over the last couple weeks.

[Hour Two] Miz avoided the SOS and then set up for the Skull Crushing Finale. Kingston countered into a rollup and scored the clean pin.

Kofi Kingston pinned The Miz in 3:50.

After the match, Miz attacked Kingston from behind. Big E rushed into the ring, then Miz quickly escaped to ringside. Fans chanted “you suck” at Miz, who stood on the stage and scolded the fans off-mic for going after him “after everything I’ve been through”…

Powell’s POV: So Miz is going heel again. The question now is whether he will end up costing Bryan the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns were interviewed by Cathy Kelley backstage. Bryan pointed to The Miz and Seth Rollins as examples of how people change when they face The Fiend. Bryan said he’s the only person who has not. Bryan said he would show that he is unbreakable by walking out of the Royal Rumble as champion.

Reigns said he would enter the Royal Rumble and win the match, meaning the main event of WrestleMania would be him challenging Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns said he’d waited a long time for a title shot and Bryan better be ready. Bryan said he’s always ready and would be double ready at WrestleMania. Bryan shifted the focus to their tag team main event…

Powell’s POV: So will Reigns win the Rumble match or will they wait to give him the title shot by having him win the Elimination Chamber match? One way or another, it feels like a lock that he’ll be challenging for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Heavy Machinery made their entrance for an Otis singles match… [C] A Royal Rumble ad aired and focused on Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship… The broadcast team recapped Kingston vs. Miz and the post match attack…

Cathy Kelley knocked on the locker room door of The Miz. John Morrison emerged from the room instead. Morrison told her that Miz didn’t have anything else to say tonight…

Powell’s POV: Hey, there’s a fun and unexpected development. So the attack by Miz on Kingston will presumably lead to New Day vs. Miz and Morrison in a tag title feud. Either way, Smackdown is short on depth, so the additions of Morrison and Sheamus can only help.

Drew Gulak made his entrance and told Otis that Mandy Rose would never end up with him. Gulak set up a powerpoint presentation with all the reasons why Rose would never date Otis. One slide appeared on the big screen, then Otis attacked Gulak…

4. Otis (w/Tucker) vs. Drew Gulak. Ziggler was shown talking with Rose and Sonya Deville backstage. Cole noted that Rose said that Ziggler should apologize. Otis dominated the match with his power. Gulak was on the offensive briefly, but Otis quickly came back and performed the Caterpillar. Otis followed up with a second rope splash for the win…

Otis beat Tucker in 2:15.

Braun Strowman was shown walking backstage. Cole hyped Strowman vs. Cesaro… [C]

Powell’s POV: A glorified squash win for Otis.

5. Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro (w/Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura). The broadcast team tried to sell viewers on Cesaro being a dark horse to win the Rumble. Strowman knocked Cesaro off the apron. Zayn climbed onto the apron on the other side, then dropped off when Strowman charged toward him. [C]

Strowman performed his run around the ring and knocked down Cesaro and Nakamura with shoulder blocks. A short time later, Strowman performed a power slam on Cesaro and pinned him.

Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro 8:25.

Immediately following the match, Nakamura entered the ring and hit Strowman with a Kinshasa knee to the head…

Powell’s POV: All signs point to Strowman challenging Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship at the Rumble, but nothing is official.

Cole set up footage of Roman Reigns attacking Baron Corbin last week, and then attacking him and Dolph Ziggler again during the show’s main event…

Roman Reigns made his entrance while the broadcast team team recalled Reigns beating Dolph Ziggler in a match that aired on the Fox New Year’s Eve special. The broadcast team hyped the tag team main event… [C]

Another Royal Rumble ad aired… Graves announced Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans for next week’s Smackdown… The remainder of the ring entrances took place, meaning viewers were subjected to the horror that is Dolph Ziggler’s entrance theme. It was also announced that The Miz will appear on WWE Backstage…

Powell’s POV: For what it’s worth, he Banks vs. Evans match was actually advertised for tonight’s show during Fox’s NFL coverage last weekend. Card subject to change, I guess.

6. Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Reigns got the better of Corbin to start the match. Bryan tagged into the match and worked over Ziggler and dropkicked Corbin through the ropes. Bryan sent Ziggler to ringside and led the crowd in a Yes chant. The lights flickered and the Bray Wyatt laugh track played in the arena going into a break. [C]

Reigns was isolated by the heels. Corbin ran Reigns into the ring steps (drink). Ziggler jawed at Reigns, who fired off a couple of punches. Ziggler performed a neckbreaker. Graves tried to play up tension between Reigns and Bryan by saying that Bryan didn’t look too desperate to get into the match.

Reigns and Corbin tagged out. Bryan dominated Ziggler and fired up the crowd. Bryan threw kicks at Ziggler in the corner. A short time later, Bryan was in offensive control when the lighting changed and ended up all red. The Fiend appeared at ringside. Bryan dove onto Wyatt and this apparently ended the match.

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns fought King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler to an apparent no-contest.

Bryan sent Wyatt into the post. Wyatt came back with a Mandible Claw and threw Bryan into the timekeeper’s area, then reapplied the hold. The lights went out again and when they turned on The Fiend was gone.

Reigns went to check on Bryan, but Corbin and Ziggler attacked him from behind. Reigns was tossed back inside the ring where Corbin handcuffed Reigns to the bottom rope while Ziggler brought out cans of dog food.

The Usos music played. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso came out and fought off Corbin and Ziggler. They freed Reigns from the handcuffs. The Usos helped Reigns to his feet and raised his arm to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A newsworthy night to kick off the new year with Sheamus, Morrison, and The Usos all returning. The main event appeared to be a no-contest. Smackdown had a serious lack of mid-card depth, so these additions will definitely help. Take away the surprise appearances and it was business as usual. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review of this show coming up shortly. Let me know what you thought of Smackdown by giving it a letter grade in our usual post show poll.

